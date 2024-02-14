 Sonia Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi among Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha elections | Mint
Sonia Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi among Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha elections
Sonia Gandhi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi among Congress candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

Congress on Wednesday released a list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections. 

The grand old party has nominated senior leader Sonia Gandhi from Rajasthan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh for the Rajya Sabha elections. From Maharashtra and Bihar, Congress nominated Chandrakant Handore, Akhilesh Prasad Singh respectively.

Earlier today, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) fielded Union Minister L Murugan, Maya Narollya, Bansilal Gurjar and Umesh Nath Maharai from Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will contest from Odisha. The ruling BJD has announced its support for Vaishnaw in Odisha.

BJP's Dharmsheela Gupta and Bhim Singh have been fielded from Bihar and Raja Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh.

Subhash Barala will contest from Haryana, Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage from Karnataka, Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal.

RPN Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant and Navin Jain will fight from Uttar Pradesh.

 

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Published: 14 Feb 2024, 11:52 AM IST
