Sonia Gandhi mourns ’deeply personal’ loss in ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s death, hails him as ’statesman of wisdom’

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, condoled the death of ex-PM Manmohan Singh, stating that she was saddened by the ‘deep personal loss’.

“For me, Dr Manmohan Singh's death is a deeply personal loss,” Sonia Gandhi penned in her obituary for the deceased former PM. She described Manmohan Singh as an “epitome of wisdom, nobility and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind."

Manmohan Singh, who is heralded as the economic architect, who opened India's doors to the global economy, passed away on Thursday, December 26. He was admitted to the emergency war of AIIMS New Delhi, where he breathed his last at 9:51 pm.

'Manmohan Singh left a void in national life' Sonia Gandhi added, that Manmohan Singh was a friend, philosopher and guide to her.

“ He leaves a void in our national life that can never be filled. We in the Congress Party, and the people of India will forever be proud and grateful that we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh whose contributions to India's progress and development are immeasurable,” Sonia Gandhi concluded her emotional letter for the deceased former prime minister.

Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi While the ‘gentle’ and ‘soft-spoken’ Manmohan Singh, during his tenure as the Prime Minister, was often dubbed as Sonia Gandhi's ‘puppet’, he refused to be bogged down by the jabs. He focused on what was important and brought together a strong economic foundation: from securing the India-United States nuclear deal, enacting rural jobs schemes to the Right to Education Act for children - Dr. Singh did it all.

Sonia Gandhi, also paid no heed to the ‘puppet’ label, and “eagerly sought and deeply valued” Manmohan Singh's opinions. “I knew my limitations... I knew Manmohan Singh would be a better Prime Minister,” Sonia Gandhi opened up in 2014, after BJP came to power.