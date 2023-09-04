Sonia Gandhi to convene Congress Parliamentary strategy meeting tomorrow to plan for special Parliament session2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi has hold a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group tomorrow to deliberate on the plan for the Parliament's special session.
Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CCP), has convened a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group scheduled for 5 pm on Tuesday. The purpose of this meeting is to deliberate on the plan for the Parliament's special session, which is slated to take place from September 18 to 22.