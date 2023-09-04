Sonia Gandhi has hold a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group tomorrow to deliberate on the plan for the Parliament's special session.

Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CCP), has convened a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group scheduled for 5 pm on Tuesday. The purpose of this meeting is to deliberate on the plan for the Parliament's special session, which is slated to take place from September 18 to 22.

In addition to this, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called a separate meeting of Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the newly established Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Speaking on these developments, KC Venugopal stated, "Kharge ji also called a meeting of MPs of like-minded opposition parties," reported Hindustan Times. He further stated that the meeting would involve discussions on the agenda for the forthcoming session.

As per a press release, the first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee is set to take place on September 16, in Hyderabad, Telangana. On the following day, September 17, there will be a meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee. This meeting will be attended by all CWC Members, PCC Presidents, and CLP Leaders.

In the evening, a massive public rally will be held in or near Hyderabad, during which the party will unveil the "5 Guarantees" for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. The event will be attended by the Congress President, Chairperson-CPP, Former Congress President, and other senior leaders of the party.

Also read: What will be discussed during special Parliament session later this month? Union government had announced a session of both Houses of Parliament during the period from September 18 to 22. This session will not include the Question Hour or private members' business, as communicated by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats. The session will encompass five sittings, and members will receive information about the provisional calendar separately.

The Opposition bloc is actively coordinating its efforts and planning to present a unified front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on various fronts, including preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Opposition leaders have criticised the Narendra Modi-led government for announcing a special session without prior consultations with them or informing the Business Advisory Committee.

Central government established an eight-member committee, with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its leader. The committee's mandate is to assess and provide recommendations for conducting simultaneous elections in India. This announcement came shortly after the declaration of a special parliamentary session. However, the government has not disclosed the specific issues that will be addressed during this special session, reported HT.