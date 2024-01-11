South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in U.N. Court
SummaryThe International Court of Justice hears arguments that Israel’s response to Hamas attacks breaches the 1948 Genocide Convention.
The International Court of Justice begins hearings Thursday on South Africa’s accusation of genocide against Israel, contending that the Jewish state’s military response to Hamas attacks launched from Gaza violates the international treaty drafted in the aftermath of Nazi Germany’s systematic extermination of six million Jews.