South Korea’s government and business are over-close

Yet in 2016 Moon Hyung-pyo, the health minister at the time of the merger and by then the head of the NPS, was indicted for pressing the pension service to approve the deal. This triggered a series of investigations into corrupt dealings between Samsung and the government which revealed that the younger Mr Lee had bribed the then president, Park Geun-hye, to aid his succession. Ms Park was impeached; both ended up in jail (and both were subsequently pardoned).