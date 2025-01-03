South Korea's impeached president fends off arrest attempt over martial-law decree
Timothy W. Martin , Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Jan 2025, 01:29 PM IST
SummaryYoon Suk Yeol’s bodyguards thwarted investigators in another tense showdown resulting from his short-lived martial law decree.
SEOUL—South Korean investigators failed to arrest the country’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, thwarted by his armed Secret Service bodyguards in another tense showdown resulting from his short-lived martial-law decree last month.
