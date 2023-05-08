South-East Asia is crying out for regional leadership

Yet that approach does not promise much action against China’s regional aggression. Jokowi’s signature economic policy is to extract more value from Indonesia’s rich mineral deposits. And no country is contributing more to that effort than China, which has invested billions of dollars into helping Indonesia process its nickel reserves, among the world’s largest. This has sometimes caused frictions within Indonesia. Chinese and Indonesian workers have come to blows at some Chinese projects. A China-backed high-speed rail project is running over deadline and budget. Still, Chinese investment of over $8bn in Indonesia in 2022 is a powerful reason for Jokowi not to push back at China to anything like the degree that some ASEAN members and America (which invested $3bn) would like him to.