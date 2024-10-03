Special counsel says Trump committed ‘private crimes’ in bid to stay in power

Bill Barr speaks out

Then-Attorney General Bill Barr was watching Fox News on Nov. 29, 2020, when he saw Trump make an appearance and declare the Justice Department was “missing in action" and had ignored evidence of fraud. It was then that Barr—identified in the brief as “P52"— decided to come out publicly against Trump’s claims. He arranged lunch with an Associated Press reporter and said the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have tipped the results of the election—“all without informing or seeking permission from the defendant," prosecutors said.