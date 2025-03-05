Suspended Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi has objected to his Assembly suspension, arguing that his remarks on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb were made outside the House and not inside. Abu Azmi said he withdrew his statement to ensure the House functions, but “still there is a controversy”.

“To ensure that the House functions, I spoke about withdrawing my statement. I did not say anything wrong. Still, there is a controversy and proceedings of the House are being stalled,” Abu Azmi said.

The Samajwadi Party MLA added, “To ensure that the House functions and some work is done during Budget Session...I withdrew the statement that I made outside the Assembly, not in the House. Still, I have been suspended.”

The Aurangzeb remark Abu Azmi, president of the Samajwadi Party's state unit, had said that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's border reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar). He also said that Aurangzeb was not a “cruel administrator” and “built many temples”.

“Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of the world GDP), and India was called a golden sparrow (during his regime),” claimed the MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Mumbai.

When asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi termed it a political battle.

The apology As his Aurangzeb comment rocked the Maharashtra Assembly, Abu Azmi said his statements were twisted and that he did not make any derogatory remarks against Shivaji and Sambhaji Maharaj. He also apologised if his statements hurt anyone.

“Whatever I have said about Aurangzeb is something that has been stated by historians and writers. I have not made any derogatory remarks against Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any national icons. Still, if anyone is hurt by my remarks, then I take back my statements and comments,” he said.

The suspension On Wednesday, March 5, morning, Aurangzeb was suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's membership till the end of the ongoing budget session.

“Azmi's comments praising Aurangzeb and criticising Sambhaji Maharaj do not suit the stature of a member of the assembly and is an insult of the democratic institution of the legislative assembly,” Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil said.