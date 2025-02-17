Squeezed between Putin and Trump, Europe sees a moment of truth
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
SummaryExcluded from talks between the U.S. and Russia, European leaders consider dramatic and immediate change.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUNICH—As the U.S. and Russia begin negotiations this coming week about the fate of Ukraine and European security, the shared view in Washington and in Moscow these days is open contempt for the leaders of Europe.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less