Squeezed between Putin and Trump, Europe sees a moment of truth

“If we don’t believe that Russia is going to stop, then it changes totally the discussion that we need to have, and I don’t think they’re going to stop," said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. “We cannot claim that we are at peacetime anymore. A hybrid car is still a car, right? Hybrid war is war. There is a big risk that something that will look nice on paper will give Russia the possibility to mobilize, to rearm, and to continue—maybe in Ukraine, or somewhere else."