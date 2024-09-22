Sri Lanka picks a ‘Marxist’ to navigate economic crisis. Who is 10th President Anura Kumara Dissanayake?

Sri Lanka Election Result 2024: Sri Lanka has elected Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a Marxist-leaning politician and leader of the People’s Liberation Front, as its new president.

The 55-year-old has garnered significant support for his commitment to combat corruption and strengthen the Sri Lanka's fragile economic recovery after enduring its worst financial crisis in decades.

Dissanayake will be sworn in on Monday morning at the colonial-era President Secretariat in Colombo, according to election commission officials.

Taking to microblogging site X, Dissanayake tweeted, “The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true”.

Sri Lanka Election Highlights On Saturday, Sri Lankans voted to elect their 10th president, marking the first election since the devastating economic crisis that led to a loan default. Anura Kumara Dissanayake secured the presidency with 42.31% of the vote, while opposition leader Sajith Premadasa came in second with 32.76%.

Who Is Anura Kumara Dissanayake? Anura Kumara Dissanayake is a key figure in Sri Lankan politics, known for his strong stance on economic reform and social justice. As the leader of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), he has made a notable impact despite having no political lineage.

Dissanayake has served as a member of parliament, actively tackling the nation’s economic challenges.

Born on November 24, 1968, in Thambuthegama, Anuradhapura District, Dissanayake comes from a humble background; his father was a laborer and his mother a housewife. He graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Science from the University of Kelaniya.

Dissanayake’s Stance on the IMF Deal Economic issues dominated the election campaign, with widespread public frustration over hardships faced since the peak of the crisis two years ago. Dissanayake has stated that he would "not tear up" the IMF deal but would seek to modify it.

According to Bimal Ratnayake, a member of Dissanayake’s party politburo, "It is a binding document, but there is a provision to renegotiate."

He added that Dissanayake has pledged to reduce the income taxes that were doubled under Wickremesinghe and cut sales taxes on food and medicines. "We think we can get those reductions into the program and continue with the four-year bailout program," Ratnayake noted.

Dissanayake’s Approach on India, Geopolitical Tensions Dissanayake's party has sought to reassure India that his administration will not be caught in the geopolitical rivalry between India and China, Sri Lanka's largest lender.

New Delhi has expressed concerns over Beijing's growing influence in the region, especially given Sri Lanka's strategic location on vital shipping lanes.

Ratnayake emphasized, “Sri Lankan territory will not be used against any other nation. We are fully aware of the geopolitical situation in our region, but we will not participate.”

Wickremesinghe's Austerity Measures Backfire In the recent elections, Sri Lankans held a referendum on incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office following Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation in 2022.

