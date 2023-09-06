Sri Lanka is uncovering mass graves but not the grisly truth of its civil war

In a television interview last month, Mr Wickremesinghe insisted that his efforts to bring the war’s bitter truths to light will succeed where previous ones failed: “No one can say it is a cover-up because we will have foreign observers." Yet many critics of his efforts already say they will refuse to engage with the TRC because they see it as just another way to sidestep long-standing demands for an international inquiry into the conduct of the war, and for punishment for war criminals. As Nada al-Nashif, the UN’s deputy high commissioner for human rights, put it at a session on Sri Lanka in Geneva last month: “Accountability remains the fundamental gap in attempts to deal with the past."