Sri Lanka seeks India’s help with policy reforms, governance, public service delivery2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 03:32 PM IST
- Sri Lanka is keen to learn policy–driven governance model of India and the massive use of digital technology in the planning, execution, and monitoring of various programmes and projects.
New Delhi: Trying to recover from its worst economic crisis since independence, Sri Lanka’s president Ranil Wickremesinghe has sought India’s help in establishing policy reforms, governance, capacity building, digitalization, and public service delivery, a statement issued by India’s Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.
