Starmer Backs City Minister Despite Ongoing Property Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he retains confidence in his City minister, Tulip Siddiq, who has come under scrutiny over her ties to properties linked to allies of Bangladesh’s ousted former government.

Siddiq — whose role includes tackling financial corruption — has acted “entirely properly” by referring herself to the government standards watchdog, Independent Adviser on Ministerial Standards Laurie Magnus, over the issue, Starmer told reporters on Monday. “I’ve got confidence in her,” he said.

The premier’s backing eases some of the pressure on Siddiq following a series of revelations in the British press about her receipt and use of properties connected to Sheikh Hasina, her aunt and Bangladesh’s former prime minister who was ousted last year. The link with Hasina’s government is controversial because her Awami League party has been accused of siphoning funds out of Bangladesh’s banking system, charges they deny.

Advertisement

The Financial Times reported on Friday that Siddiq received a two-bedroom flat near King’s Cross in 2004 without paying for it, and the property had been purchased three years earlier by a developer with links to senior figures in the Awami League. The Sunday Times reported that Siddiq also used a separate north London property given to her family in 2009 by Moin Ghani, a Bangladeshi lawyer who has represented Hasina’s government.

“In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family’s links to the former government of Bangladesh,” Siddiq said in her letter to Magnus. “I am clear that I have done nothing wrong. However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters. I will obviously ensure you have all the information you need to do this.”

Advertisement

Magnus will look into the case to determine whether further action, such as a wider investigation, is required, Starmer’s spokesman, Dave Pares, told reporters on Monday. It was Siddiq’s decision to refer herself to Magnus, who will update Starmer after concluding a fact-finding exercise, he said.

Siddiq was due to travel with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to China later this week to meet their ministerial counterparts, but will now remain behind to assist with inquiries, a Labour Party spokesperson said.

Advertisement

--With assistance from Ellen Milligan.

(Updates with comments from the prime minister’s spokesman in sixth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com