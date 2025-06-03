Starmer Seeks Nuclear Build-Up in Sweeping UK Military Revamp

Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed a sweeping overhaul of the British military yet refused to commit to the full extent of spending increases that experts said is necessary to protect the UK from growing global threats.

The UK will move to a position of “war-fighting readiness,” Starmer said, as his government announced plans to expand its nuclear deterrence and submarine fleet and ramp up investment in its industrial base and military capability. Britain will also begin talks with the US on taking an enhanced role in NATO’s nuclear deterrence.

Defense Secretary John Healey revealed the strategic defense review, commissioned by the government, to Parliament on Monday, promising to adopt all of the 140-page report’s recommendations.

“The threats we face are now more serious and less predictable than at any time since the end of the Cold War,” Healey said. “We prevent wars by being strong enough to fight and win them.”

However, the review rests on the assumption that UK defense spending will rise to the equivalent of 3% of GDP by 2034. “We are confident that the transformation we propose for the harder world we now live in is affordable over ten years, given these promised new resources,” wrote the authors, former Labour defense secretary George Robertson, former joint forces commander Richard Barrons and foreign policy expert Fiona Hill.

Earlier on Monday, Starmer declined to commit to the 3% target — which Labour has described as an “ambition” — until he knows where the money would come from. “I don’t believe in performative fantasy politics, and certainly not on defense and security,” he said during a media conference.

Even if the UK can get on track to spend 3% of its national output on defense in the next parliament, the report warns that “it may be necessary to go faster” due to the turbulent geopolitical environment.

Starmer and his Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, are reluctant to make spending commitments without details of how they will be funded, partly through fear of bond markets turning on the UK’s large public debt pile. Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told Times Radio on Monday that Britain’s defense plans will likely need to be funded through “really quite chunky tax increases,” even though Reeves has said she won’t repeat last autumn’s revenue-raising budget.

Former foreign secretary Jack Straw also said taxes would have to rise, but a poll from YouGov said over half of Britons don’t want to pay more for better defenses.

Britain’s long-awaited defense review comes amid doubts over US willingness to guarantee security in Europe at a time of Russian aggression, a geopolitical shift under Donald Trump’s presidency that has already spurred the UK government to announce plans to ramp up defense spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product in 2027 from about 2.3% currently. The review laid out a string of major policies to rebuild military capacity.

“If you want to deter conflict, then the best way to do that is to prepare for conflict,” Starmer told BBC radio on Monday, ahead of the publication of the government’s strategic defense review scheduled for later in the day. “The world has changed: we need to be ready.”

British defense stocks pushed higher on Monday, with shares in Babcock International Group Plc rising to the highest since May 2017, and BAE Systems Plc and QinetiQ Group also gaining.

Nevertheless, the review risks being overshadowed by Starmer’s ambiguity over when Britain will raise defense spending to 3% of national output, a goal that still falls short of NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s proposal that members should spend at least 3.5% on core defense activities. Trump has demanded they spend 5%.

The new nuclear investment comes alongside the building of six new munitions factories to create an “always on” industrial production, buying as many as 7,000 long-range missiles and investing in cybersecurity and stockpiles of support equipment.

Monday’s review follows a period of underinvestment in the country’s defense industry that has seen the size of the UK army shrink to its smallest since the Napoleonic era.

An end to the so-called “peace dividend” will put more pressure on the country’s stretched public finances, with Reeves set to unveil departments’ budget settlements at the multi-year spending review on June 11. Higher military spending comes at a time of multiple demands on the public purse, from health care to prisons.

“All of Labour’s strategic defense review promises will be taken with a pinch of salt unless they can show there will actually be enough money to pay for them,” Conservative Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge said in a statement on Sunday.

The Sunday Times reported that the Labour government wants to buy American-made fighter jets capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons. The review will also recommend new defensive shields to protect the country from enemy missiles as well as reestablishing a civilian home guard, according to the report.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has brought the state of European defenses into the spotlight in recent years, with Starmer saying the UK “can’t ignore” the threat posed by Vladimir Putin’s regime. Moscow launched one of its longest drone and missile attacks against Kyiv this weekend, while Ukrainian drones hit several strategic airfields in Russia, escalating tensions ahead of crucial talks in Istanbul on Monday aimed at securing a ceasefire in the years-long conflict.

With assistance from Andrew Atkinson and Morwenna Coniam.

