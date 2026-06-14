Starmer to Meet Japan’s Takaichi as Fighter Jet Funding Sputters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi on Sunday as uncertainty mounts over their joint fighter jet program with Italy because of doubts about the UK’s commitment.

The Global Combat Air Programme — an initiative between the three nations to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035 — has faced roadblocks including delays to Britain’s financial contribution to the project.

Britain had been expected to unveil billions of pounds for the GC in late 2025 as part of its 10-year defense investment plan, but it was postponed by several months due to a spending row between the UK defense ministry and Treasury.

That’s left funding for the GC and other major UK defense programs in limbo.

The investment plan was due to be published in time for Takaichi’s visit and the G7 summit in France, which starts on Monday, but it’s been delayed further after Defense Secretary John Healey stepped down unexpectedly. Healey accused the government of being unwilling and unable to “commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats.”

The UK in a statement on Saturday said it remained committed to the program, but failed to say how much money it would invest. Italy’s parliament in February backed a $10.7 billion funding plan for the project, Reuters reported.

Japan has set aside funds for GC from its annual budget. Its spending on the project totaled over ¥500 billion in the five years to March, and the government earmarked a further ¥170 billion for the current fiscal year starting April.

The UK and Japanese leaders will also discuss a new council to foster bilateral industrial cooperation and accelerate the development of each other’s dual-use technologies such as drones and AI, the UK said.

Japan and Italy have grown frustrated with the UK for dragging its feet on the funding. A Japanese foreign ministry official avoided commenting directly on concerns over whether the UK will pay up, saying the Takaichi administration was working closely with both the UK and Italy and will continue to do so.

In an opinion letter to the Financial Times published Friday, Takaichi touted the project as an example of international cooperation that spans continents.

“Our accelerating co-operation with the UK and Italy on the Global Combat Air Programme is a case in point,” she wrote. “Following the review of Japan’s policy guidelines on the transfer of defense equipment and technology earlier this year, it is expected that cooperation aimed at further enhancing interoperability between Japan, the UK and Europe will ensue.”

Any delay would be particularly concerning for Japan, which is set to start retiring its F-2 fighter jets from 2035. The current generation of British and Italian fighter jets are expected to stay in action until around 2040.

While the three countries have put on a united front, the road to developing a new fighter jet is often an arduous one.

Names of various nations, including Saudi Arabia, Germany and Canada, have surfaced as possibly joining the program as the UK sought more partners amid spiraling costs. Talks for Saudi Arabia to participate had gained traction, but were held up due to opposition from Japan.

A Japanese foreign ministry official declined to comment on reports Germany was expressing interest as well, saying Tokyo wasn’t in a position to speak on the issue.

Earlier this month, Germany and France agreed to halt a rival €100 billion joint fighter-jet project after failing to overcome persistent cross-border disagreements and multiple delays since its initiation almost a decade ago.

While the issue concerning the GC and Britain’s defense finances may loom over the talks, Takaichi and Starmer will also be seeking to deepen cooperation in other areas.

They’re set to issue a joint statement on economic security, as well as a document on advanced technology that will include a pledge to set up a new fund to support startups involved in dual use technology, according to the Nikkei newspaper.

The two leaders are also expected to set up a cooperation framework for offshore wind power.

“I would like to discuss the latest on the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine, as well as east Asia,” Takaichi said of her meetings with Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni before departing Japan on Saturday. She also said she looked forward to “discussions on existing areas of cooperation, including defense, AI, quantum technology, space, semiconductor, offshore wind power, the development of advanced technology and supply chain resilience.”

With assistance from Rebecca Smith.

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