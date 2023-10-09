Story of elections, freebies and politics, in charts
Summary
- Political parties position their plans as welfare for the needy, and dismiss others’ as wasteful giveaways. There’s no legal definition of a freebie, so a useful thumb rule is to assess whether a government has planned the fiscal room before announcing a scheme
India’s political climate is heating up ahead of nine state elections and the Lok Sabha elections due within the next seven months. A year after political parties argued over the use of ‘freebies’ to woo voters, there is no dearth of such poll promises and policy moves.