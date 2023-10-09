Story of elections, freebies and politics, in charts

While pre-election schemes are common, experts say as long as governments are keeping their financial position in check, legal intervention into the matter could undermine democratically elected political parties’ rights to use public funds to improve voters’ lives in ways they deem fit. The states’ financial situation, like the Centre’s, has improved, with their own tax revenue growing 17.5% in 2022-23, in line with the nominal GDP growth. However, the pension burden, a committed expenditure, is huge and the promises by some of restoring the old pension scheme under which the entire amount is paid by the government—as against a contributory structure under the new scheme—could drain states’ coffers.

