Mint Explainer| Strait of Hormuz: Will Iran shut the vital oil artery of the world?
Shweta Singh 6 min read 14 Jun 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Summary
As tensions escalate following Israeli strikes on Iran, fears rise that Tehran could choke the Strait of Hormuz, which is significant for its strategic location. What does this imply for countries like India and for the broader geopolitical landscape?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As tensions escalate following Israeli strikes on Iran, fears rise that Tehran could choke the Strait of Hormuz. However, patterns in history indicate that while there might be temporary disruption in maritime traffic, Iran might refrain from choking the Strait of Hormuz, as it will pinch its friends more than its enemies.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story