Will China rein in Iran?

In the recent past, China has strategically drawn in Iran into the Belt and Road Initiative, which Tehran joined in 2019. China has been working to build new connectivity opportunities, for instance, railway projects for Iran that serve two significant aims: first, it provides opportunities for bringing in Central Asian countries and Iran into the connectivity matrix. And second, it helps counter US hegemony, and can offset the US sanctions that are imposed time and again.