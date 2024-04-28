Stress-testing Trump’s claims that the world was calmer on his watch

WASHINGTON—Donald Trump claims that neither the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel nor Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine would have happened on his watch, and that the world was an oasis of calm and stability when he was president. The reality was more complicated.

The presumptive Republican nominee told supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month that attacks similar to the one recently launched by Iran against Israel were the product of failures by President Biden—an accusation the presumed GOP presidential nominee has frequently lobbed against him.

“It would not have happened if I were in office," Trump said in Schnecksville, Pa. “Today we are considered a joke. It’s not going to be for long, believe me."

During Trump’s four years in the White House, there was no conflict on par with the Israel-Hamas war or Russia’s war in Ukraine. But Iran, or Iran-backed proxies, did launch attacks on U.S. personnel in the Middle East and against countries across the region while Trump was president, and he was usually hesitant to respond, wary of further attacks.

Russia also took aggressive actions against the U.S. and its allies around the world, and the U.S. and North Korea came close to the brink of conflict while Trump was in office. Some contend that Trump-era policies regarding Afghanistan, Russia and the Middle East paved the way for some of President Biden’s overseas challenges.

Throughout his presidency, Trump often appeared more risk-averse than his public bluster might have suggested. He carried out a series of limited strikes in the Middle East, including strikes against Iranian proxies and targets in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. But former senior officials who helped lead Trump’s national-security strategy say his approach was often more nuanced.

“His view was generally that war is terrible for the economy, it’s terrible for business, and any time there is widespread violence, it has a negative effect on what he cares about, which is prosperity and growth," a former senior Trump national-security adviser said.

Cliff Sims, a former intelligence official under Trump who spoke on behalf of the campaign, said the former president “established credible deterrence so Putin stayed within his borders, Iran was broke, peace was spreading across the Middle East, and [China’s Xi Jinping] wasn’t breathing down Taiwan’s neck."

“This isn’t hypothetical," Sims added. “The best evidence that the world would be more peaceful if Trump was president is that the world actually was more peaceful when Trump was president."

Iran and Israel

After Trump’s decision in 2018 to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, tensions in the region escalated. Iran began stepping up its uranium enrichment and threatened to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping lane, following U.S. withdrawal from the Obama-era nuclear agreement.

Trump, according to former officials involved in the intense deliberations, had initially approved attacks on a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries. The operation was in its initial stages, with planes in the air, when it was abruptly called off. Officials familiar with the planning said the strikes would have done more harm than good.

In January 2020, the U.S. targeted and killed Qassem Soleimani, the top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force who was linked to the deaths of hundreds of Americans overseas. Days later, Iran fired retaliatory strikes on a base in Iraq, injuring more than 100 U.S. troops stationed there.

Trump initially reported no U.S. troops were injured. But the Pentagon later said that 11 people had suffered traumatic brain injuries. Former U.S. officials said the U.S. was on the brink of conflict with Iran at the time. Top U.S. officials who served as advisers to Trump say Iran indicated through neutral third countries that it wanted to de-escalate. Despite attacks that injured U.S. forces, Trump himself didn’t want to escalate the conflict. So the strikes went unanswered, officials said.

Trump has also criticized Biden’s handling of the Gaza crisis, saying Hamas wouldn’t have attacked Israel if he were still president. But one of the grievances Hamas militants cited as impetus for their assault on Oct. 7 was the Trump-era Abraham accords normalizing relations between Israel and a number of Arab countries—a policy Biden has sought to build on, with limited success. Trump also defunded programs that provided aid to the Palestinians, which some say increased unrest and humanitarian problems in Gaza and the West Bank.

Afghanistan

Ahead of the Biden administration’s August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump offered rare praise for his successor, saying his decision to proceed with removing U.S. forces was a “wonderful and positive thing to do," and he urged for it to happen as soon as possible.

But after the withdrawal became chaotic, and Taliban fighters took over the Afghan capital, Trump hammered Biden for abandoning a key air base in Afghanistan. “We would have kept Bagram because it is next to China and it is one hour away from their nuclear facility, and we gave that up too," Trump told Fox News that November.

“What they did with the so-called withdrawal, which was really a surrender, what they did, it was the most embarrassing, horrible thing, and I don’t know that we ever psychologically recover from that," Trump added.

Biden administration officials have pushed back on Trump’s criticism. They said the withdrawal followed a Trump-era decision to release thousands of Taliban fighters from prison as part of a deal that guaranteed a U.S. pullout from Afghanistan in exchange for a promise by the Taliban that they wouldn’t let the country become a haven for terrorists.

“Some Trump officials wanted and intended to keep a stay-behind force including Bagram…[but] what was very clear is that Trump wanted completely out," said Paul D. Miller, professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and author of a forthcoming book, “Choosing Defeat: The Twenty-Year Saga of How America Lost Afghanistan." Miller added: “He had zero intent to keep a stay-behind force."

Russia and Ukraine

Some of Trump’s most pronounced criticisms of Biden have been over his handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump prided himself on having good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has come under criticism by some of his advisers who felt he wasn’t cautious enough when dealing with the Russian leader.

In 2018, following an episode when Russian forces seized Ukrainian boats under the Kerch Bridge, advisers close to Trump said he refused to address the matter in his meeting with Putin. “He just acted like that was par for the course—he didn’t want to talk about what the Russians had done, which was an act of war against the Ukrainians," said John Bolton, who served as one of Trump’s White House national-security advisers.

While it is impossible to know if Putin would have invaded Ukraine had the outcome of the 2020 presidential election been different, some experts believe that he had been planning for the invasion for several years and would have gone ahead with the plans regardless of whether Trump was in office.

“Putin may have been thinking, ‘Well, look, I’ll wait until the 2020 election is over before I make a move on Ukraine. If it’s Trump, then it means one thing; if it’s Biden, it may mean something else,’" Bolton said.

North Korea

North Korea accelerated its progress toward a working nuclear-tipped missile force during Trump’s presidency. In August 2017, Trump famously threatened to unleash “fire and fury" against North Korea if it took actions that endangered the U.S. or U.S. personnel in South Korea or Japan, as tensions with the isolated nuclear-armed state escalated into one of the more serious foreign-policy challenges of his administration.

When Trump made his public comments, Pyongyang warned hours later that it would create “an envelope of fire" around Guam—the Pacific island where the U.S. operates an Air Force base. It ultimately didn’t follow through with its threats, and Trump later engaged in an unprecedented diplomatic effort with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the hope of getting him to abandon his nuclear pursuits. While Trump has often said that they were “in love" with each other, his diplomatic efforts fell short, and North Korea has continued to expand its missile program.