Stress-testing Trump’s claims that the world was calmer on his watch
Vivian Salama , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 Apr 2024, 03:10 PM IST
SummaryThere was no war on par with the current ones in Ukraine or Gaza, but there were sharp conflicts and some near crises during the Trump administration.
WASHINGTON—Donald Trump claims that neither the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel nor Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine would have happened on his watch, and that the world was an oasis of calm and stability when he was president. The reality was more complicated.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less