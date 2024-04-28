Stress-testing Trump’s claims that the world was calmer on his watch

Trump initially reported no U.S. troops were injured. But the Pentagon later said that 11 people had suffered traumatic brain injuries. Former U.S. officials said the U.S. was on the brink of conflict with Iran at the time. Top U.S. officials who served as advisers to Trump say Iran indicated through neutral third countries that it wanted to de-escalate. Despite attacks that injured U.S. forces, Trump himself didn’t want to escalate the conflict. So the strikes went unanswered, officials said.