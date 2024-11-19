Strikes hit Beirut and Israel as US seeks ceasefire deal
SummaryFive people were killed in the Lebanese capital and one in northern Israel.
An airstrike killed five people in central Beirut, and rockets fired from Lebanon killed one person in northern Israel and caused several injuries in a Tel Aviv suburb, amid a continuing U.S. push for a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hezbollah militants.
