‘Such jokes are common on Holi’: Giriraj Singh dismisses buzz over Nitish Kumar’s resignation

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has refuted the speculations suggesting that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might resign and file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha.

"Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister," Singh told news agency PTI on Wednesday amid reports about Nitish Kumar's next step.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nitish Kumar stepping down as Bihar CM? Here is what we know

Singh's remarks came amid speculation that Kumar is likely to quit and enter the Rajya Sabha. Kumar is likely to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Patna on Thursday, according to sources quoted by news agency PTI, indicating the state may get a new CM.

The JD(U) president will file his nomination alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the news agency said.

Advertisement

In fact, a meeting between the Bihar CM, Janata Dal United (JDU) National Working President Sanjay Jha, and State minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was also held at Kumar's residence in Patna in this connection, according to news agencies.

Also Read | BJP fields its national president Nitin Nabin for Rajya Sabha polls from Bihar

Bigar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also confirmed that CM Nitish Kumar was considering getting elected to Rajya Sabha, a move that could effectively bring the curtain down on the innings of the state's longest-serving chief minister.

Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar: Chirag But Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan dismissed speculation of a leadership change in Bihar, stating there is no discussion regarding a new Chief Minister in the state.

"There's no discussion on changing the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar, and our double-engine government is working well," Paswan told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

Elections to five Rajya Sabha seats are due in Bihar. While the JD(U) holds two of these Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP is expected to contest on two seats. BJP has nominated its national president Nitin Nabin from Bihar.

The election process has already begun, with notifications issued on 26 February. The last date for filing nominations is 5 March, while scrutiny will be conducted on 6 March. Candidates may withdraw their nominations until 9 March.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar felicitates U-19 World Cup star Vaibhav Suryavanshi

So we may know officially what happens next in Bihar on 5 March, whether Nitish Kumar files nomination for Rajya Sabha or not.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that polling for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 pm and the process concluding by March 20.

Advertisement

Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister.

The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana - whose members' terms end in April 2026.

(With agency inputs)