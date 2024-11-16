Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as Akali Dal chief

  • Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as SAD chief, says leader Daljit Cheema

Livemint
Published16 Nov 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal resigned as SAD chief
Sukhbir Singh Badal resigned as SAD chief(HT_PRINT)

Sukhbir Singh Badal resigned as the Shiromani Akali Dal president, party leader Daljit S Cheema said on Saturday. Cheema took to X to announced that Badal submitted his resignation to the working Committee of the party on Saturday. A new SAD president will now be elected.

“The SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal submitted his resignation to the working Committee of the party today to pave the way for the election of new President,” Cheema said in a post on X.

Cheema said Sukhbir Singh Badal “thanked all the party leaders and workers for expressing confidence in his leadership and extending wholehearted support and cooperation throughout the tenure.”

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as Akali Dal chief

