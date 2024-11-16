Sukhbir Singh Badal resigns as Akali Dal chief

Sukhbir Singh Badal resigned as the Shiromani Akali Dal president, party leader Daljit S Cheema said on Saturday. Cheema took to X to announced that Badal submitted his resignation to the working Committee of the party on Saturday. A new SAD president will now be elected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The SAD President S Sukhbir Singh Badal submitted his resignation to the working Committee of the party today to pave the way for the election of new President," Cheema said in a post on X.