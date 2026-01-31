Sunetra Pawar to be Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy CM — from behind the scenes to stepping into Ajit Pawar’s legacy

Sunetra Pawar, the wife of the deceased Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister today, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said.

All representatives of the NCP in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will gather at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai at 2:00 PM today.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters on Friday that the party decided to finalise Sunetra Pawar as the legislative party leader and the Deputy CM.

“During our meeting with the CM, we enquired about his availability (for the swearing in) and he has said that he is available on Saturday. The swearing-in after the election of the CLP could take place tomorrow itself. All of us want Sunetra vahini [sister-in-law] to lead the legislative unit,” he said.

Late Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state, along with the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

First Woman Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, 62, is likely to be sworn in at a low-key function at Lok Bhavan at 5 PM. Once sworn in, Sunetra would become the first woman Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Sunetra is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha. To be a Deputy CM, she must be elected to the Legislative Assembly or nominated to the Legislative Council within six months of taking the oath. With Ajit Pawar's death, the Baramati seat he held has become vacant. Sunetra is likely to contest from there in a bypoll.

Away from active politics Sunetra has been married to the Pawars for four decades, but she has LARGELY remained away from active politics. She took on an active role in 2019, when her son, Parth Pawar, contested the Lok Sabha elections from Maval. Not to mention her behind-the-scenes participation in her husband's poll campaign in Baramati.

Parth lost the election. Parth's election was perhaps the beginning of a rift in the Pawar family and the NCP, according to media reports.

Five years later, Sunetra contested her first Lok Sabha election in 2024 from Baramati as the NCP candidate, backed by the BJP-led NDA. She lost to her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s daughter, in one of the keenly watched fights after the NCP split a year ago.

In fact, her candidature against Ajit Pawar’s sister placed her at the centre of the split within the Pawar family and the NCP. Months later, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, a move seen as Ajit Pawar’s attempt to hand her a formal political role after the Baramati defeat.

Who is Sunetra Pawar? Before marrying into the Pawar family, Sunetra was born in 1963 into a family with political connections in Osmanabad (now Dharashiv). Her father, Bajirao Patil, was a known local politician. Her brother Padamsinh Bajirao Patil is a former state minister and ex-member of Parliament

Sunetra did her Bachelor’s in commerce from a college in Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) in 1983. She married Ajit in 1985.

Sunetra was actively involved in social initiatives in Baramati. Her first major public work was in Kathewadi, the Pawar family’s ancestral village near Baramati, where she led a sanitation drive after noticing poor hygiene and open defecation.

Kathewadi later developed into a model eco-village with solar streetlights, biogas plants, waste management systems, and organic farming practices. She was also involved in setting up the Baramati Hi Tech Textile Park in 2008, a report in the Indian Express said.

Merger of NCP Sunetra’s elevation comes amid speculation about the merger of the two NCP factions. A formal announcement of the reunification of the two factions of the NCP was scheduled to be announced on 8 February, days before Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash.

The NCP suffered a split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar, along with many senior leaders, broke away from the party led by his uncle, veteran politician Sharad Pawar, and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra.

Kiran Gujar, who has been associated with Ajit Pawar since before his entry into politics in the mid-1980s, told PTI that Ajit Pawar had confided in him about this only five days before Wednesday's fatal plane crash.