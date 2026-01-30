Sunetra Pawar to be named NCP legislature party leader, confirms Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday confirmed that the NCP’s legislature party will meet on January 31, during which Sunetra Pawar, the wife of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will be appointed as its leader.

Speaking to reporters at the Nationalist Congress Party office, Bhujbal said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has indicated he has no objection to her being sworn in as deputy chief minister as early as Saturday, as long as the party’s legislature wing formally approves the decision.

Advertisement

“The legislature party meeting of the NCP will be convened on Saturday, where Sunetra Pawar will be named as its leader. Many leaders want her to become the deputy CM,” PTI quoted Bhujbal as saying. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the NCP office in Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, party sources said. Sunetra Pawar will be present at the meeting.

Sunetra Pawar is poised to assume the position of deputy chief minister and likely to take oath at 5 pm tomorrow, NCP sources said.

She is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and not a member of either House of the Maharashtra legislature.

However, the Baramati assembly seat in Pune district became vacant following Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Advertisement