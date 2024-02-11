Support for BJP reaches fever pitch; INDIA alliance has few takers: Survey
Summary
- Around 47% of urban Indians interviewed in the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR survey said they identified with the BJP. The Opposition alliance has bad news: 50% of the respondents doubted its ability to counter the ruling party in the upcoming elections.
With the Lok Sabha elections just weeks away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is clearly in a pole position with the possibility of a record third term. Nearly every second urban Indian (47%) identifies with the ruling party, according to the 11th round of the biannual YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey held in December 2023. This is the highest support level the BJP has ever recorded in this survey since 2019, jumping from 39% in the previous round in mid-2023.