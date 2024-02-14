Supreme Court to decide tomorrow validity of Centre's Electoral Bond scheme which allows anonymous funding
The Supreme Court will on Thursday decide the legal validity of the Central government's ‘Electoral Bond’ scheme which allows anonymous funding to the political parties. A five-judge Constitution bench will deliver its verdict on a batch of pleas that challenges the constitutionality of the ‘Electoral Bond’ scheme. Under this scheme, the name and other information of the donor are not entered on the bonds, raising suspicions of corruption.