Supreme Court notice to Center, Kerala Governor over ‘no approval’ to 8 bills by Pinarayi Vijayan govt
SC issues notice to Centre, Kerala governor's office on state government's plea accusing governor of not granting assent to 8 bills.
The Supreme Court, on November 20, called for answers from the Centre and the office of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on a plea of the state government charging him with not granting assent to several bills cleared by the legislative assembly.
