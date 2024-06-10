The scent of saffron wafting from new Kerala story playing out in BJP’s God-forbidden land | Analysis
Kerala’s bipolar political terrain is set for a drastic overhaul as its first elected lawmaker on the lotus symbol, Suresh Gopi, became a union minister. BJP also pushed its Christian outreach by picking Geroge Cherian, a leader from the community, as its second minister from Kerala.
The Kerala Story may not have had any takers in the southern state but the agenda wrapped in it could gradually resonate with its so-far bipolar electorate, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 reveal.