Suspected Russian drone incursions expose gaps in Nato defenses
Thomas Grove , Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Sept 2025, 03:58 pm IST
The alliance is rethinking how it responds to nontraditional threats after drones recently appeared in the skies over Poland and Denmark.
WARSAW—Drones darting across NATO airspace have exposed holes in the defenses of an alliance built for more traditional military conflicts.
