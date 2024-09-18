Suspected Trump gunman touted potential ‘Taiwan foreign legion’
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Sep 2024, 08:49 PM IST
SummaryIn a self-published book, social-media posts and interviews, Ryan Routh described Taiwan as a vulnerable democracy that deserves stronger support from the U.S.
Ryan Wesley Routh, the man arrested in Florida in connection with an apparent attempt to shoot Donald Trump, counted among his international projects a proposed “foreign legion" to help defend Taiwan against a potential assault from China.
