Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. Maliwal also criticised Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government and demanded a proper inquiry into corruption charges against the former Delhi CM.

While speaking to ANI, Maliwal said, “How shameful it is that Arvind Kejriwal betrayed the movement he started - he became the CM with his fight against corruption and had started such a massive movement. CAG reports from 2016 have not been tabled in Vidhan Sabha till date. So, I want those reports to be tabled, all the corruption be revealed and strict action be taken.”

Additionally, she asked the newly elected state government to clean the Yamuna River as soon as possible.

“I appeal to the govt to clean river Yamuna at the earliest. It is sad that Yamuna has been reduced to a drainage in last 10 years. It is important to rejuvnate it,” Maliwal said.

Swati Maliwal and Arvind Kejriwal row The tussle began after Swati Maliwal alleged that Bhibhav Kumar, a close aide of Kejriwal, assaulted her at the Chief Minister's residence on May 13. The AAP earlier assured that the accused would face action; however, later, they alleged that Malwal was part of a BJP conspiracy against Kejriwal leading to a political storm in Delhi.

Swati Maliwal blamed Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi loss Maliwal held Arvind Kejriwal's arrogance responsible for AAP's loss in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

“One man’s extreme arrogance, his sudden change with power and money from a common man to a man who wants to make everything," Maliwal told News18.

She also mentioned the attack on her and said, "I have been beaten up black and blue by Kejriwal’s men, and no one came to help me."

“His arrogance has shown him the way out," she added.

“I have been raising a lot many issues, a lot of promises were made by the Aam Aadmi Party," Maliwal said.

