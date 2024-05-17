Hours after party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal lodged an FIR based on a formal complaint lodged by her against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA – Bibhav Kumar – for alleged assault, Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi on Friday claimed that allegations are baseless.

Atishi claimed that it was a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to frame Arvind Kejriwal.

ALSO READ: Swati Maliwal to record statement on assault charges against CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in Delhi Court

Here's top 5 quoted by AAP:

1) "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of May 13. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy," said Atishi.

2) "The video which has come out today shows her sitting comfortably in the drawing room (of the CM house) and threatening the police officials. She was also seen threatening Bibhav Kumar in the video. Neither her clothes were not torn nor any injury on her head can be seen in the video," the AAP minister added.

ALSO READ: Swati Maliwal case: Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar 'slapped and kicked', AAP MP says. Top 10 updates

3) "No wound is visible on her head. This video proves that Maliwal’s claims are without basis and not true," Atishi said.

4) "The video shows her threatening Kumar. The charges levelled by Maliwal are baseless. Maliwal insisted on meeting Kejriwal. She is Rajya Sabha MP and she should know that the CM has a busy schedule. Kumar told her that the chief minister is busy and unable to meet her. She shouted at him, pushed him and tried to enter the residential portion of the CM House," she claimed.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court reserves verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest by ED

5) "The whole incident proves that it was a BJP conspiracy and Swati Maliwal was made its face to frame Kejriwal," she alleged.

With inputs from agencies.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!