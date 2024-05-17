Swati Maliwal case: AAP's Atishi alleges Rajya Sabha MP 'face and pawn of BJP's conspiracy' | Top quotes
AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal lodged an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar based on a formal complaint for alleged assault.
Hours after party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal lodged an FIR based on a formal complaint lodged by her against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA – Bibhav Kumar – for alleged assault, Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi on Friday claimed that allegations are baseless.