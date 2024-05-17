Swati Maliwal to record statement on assault charges against CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in Delhi Court
Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP arrived at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court around noon on Friday, May 17, to record her statement regarding the alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar.