Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP arrived at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court around noon on Friday, May 17, to record her statement regarding the alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar.

Swati Maliwal took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where she recorded her first reaction to the incident. The post in Hindi read, “What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. "

The post further read, “The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to assassinate my character, said she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too," Maliwal added.

On Thursday, she broke her silence over the issue by filing an FIR, accusing Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the chief minister's residence. She filed the complaint three days after the incident happened. As per Swati Maliwal's statement, Bibhav Kumar's assault ranged from slaps and punches to kicks in the stomach and chest. She alleged that the PA even used a stick to pelt blows at her. Meanwhile, a medical examination confirmed internal injuries on the face.

A magistrate will record the AAP MP's statement under Section 164 during the police investigation before the trial. According to reports, the police will use footage from all eight CCTV cameras installed outside the CM's house to probe the incident.

News agency ANI quoted NCW Chief Rekha Sharma saying, "We have asked for an Action Taken Report from the Police. FIR charges have been framed. A medical examination of Swati Maliwal has also been done today. Bibhav has not replied to our notice."

Furthermore, out of a total of 10 police teams that are investigating the matter, four teams are trying to trace the personal secretary.

(With inputs from ANI)

