‘Switching sides Congress culture’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has panned the Congress party for saying that AAP leaders would switch sides after losing the Delhi Assembly Elections, according to a PTI report.

Speaking to reporters after the Aam Admi Party's meeting called by national convener Arvind Kejriwal today, CM Mann said, “Switching sides is Congress' culture; they talk about others but do not worry about themselves. They have been saying this earlier also, let them say it.” (sic)

AAP Leaders Dismiss Discord After Delhi Polls Speaking to ANI before the meeting, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang also dismissed discord under the leadership of CM Mann, saying, “The Punjab government is running well under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. Punjab has no space for the Bharatiya Janata Party who keep on humiliating Punjabis and spread hate…” (sic)

Punjab MLA and Minister Baljit Kaur also told ANI that the party would not break despite the disappointing results in the Delhi elections. “Why will the party break? We did our best in the Delhi elections, it is a different thing that BJP used their own ways to win the elections. We will overcome our shortcomings and do better. We will discuss on how to take the party forward…” Kaur said.

BJP has History of ‘Horse Trading’ and ‘Breaking Parties’: Congress Congress MP Pramod Tiwari dismissed claims of AAP MLAs being in touch with the BJP and the Congress, stating that Congress doesn't believe in breaking other parties, but added that the party is monitoring the political situation in Punjab.

“BJP has a history of horse-trading and breaking parties- we have seen this in Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur also. They will try to do this in Punjab as well. As far as Congress is concerned, we do not believe in breaking parties. Our party's state leadership is monitoring the situation over there,” Tiwari told ANI.

AAP Leaders Meeting Called By Arvind Kejriwal Mann arrived at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi to attend the meeting called by Arvind Kejriwal today.

Kang told ANI. “Arvind Kejriwal is our national convener and such meetings are held at regular intervals. The meeting is being held to discuss the Delhi elections and prepare further strategies,” Kang said speaking to ANI.

Punjab MLA Rupinder Singh also called the meeting “routine” and is organised every two to three months. “This is a regular meeting. It has been happening previously too. Such meetings happen every two to three months. There is no agenda as such…” Singh said.