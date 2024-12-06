Syrian rebel offensive bolsters Turkey’s geopolitical influence

The rebel offensive also gives Turkey an opening to try to ease the pressure on its southern border. The rebels and more than a million Syrians, mostly refugees, have been largely hemmed in by previous fighting at an enclave in northern Syria. In addition, more than three million Syrians have fled into Turkey during the civil war, which began more than a decade ago. Now, as the rebels capture more territory, some in the Turkish government hope that some of those refugees might see a chance to return home.