Syria’s new rebel leaders have control of the country. Now what?
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 24 Dec 2024, 09:01 AM IST
SummaryThe new Islamist-led government promises moderation, but officials aren’t committing to such issues as women’s rights or free elections.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
DAMASCUS, Syria—Victorious Islamist rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa spends his days conferring with advisers and meeting a stream of visitors—U.S. diplomats and leaders from Turkey, Jordan, Qatar and Syria’s religious sects
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less