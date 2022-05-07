This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Terming his arrest by the Punjab police ‘illegal’ Bagga flashed the victory sign upon his arrival to his residence on late Friday night, almost after twenty hours. The Punjab government had moved a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on Friday.
Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader from Mohali Sunny Ahluwalia.
Bagga was arrested on Friday from his Janakpuri residence in Delhi. The BJP spokesperson was being taken to Punjab, when Haryana Police intercepted the cavalcade. Later Delhi police took custody of the BJP leader and brought him back to Delhi where he was produced in front of the court on Dwarka.
Notably, AAP rules Delhi and Punjab while the BJP governs Haryana. However, Delhi Police comes under the Union Home ministry and not the AAP-led Delhi government.
Here are the updates to this dramatic shown that took place on Friday
1. After his release from Punjab police custody, Bagga was brought to Delhi and produced before a court in Dwarka where the Duty Magistrate directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the BJP leader and his family. The Duty Magistrate decided to provide security after the BJP leader expressed an apprehension that such incidents may happen to him again, his lawyers said.
2. Advocates YP Singh and Sanket Gupta, who appeared for Bagga, also said that a medical examination of Bagga revealed injuries in his back and shoulder. Bagga's statement would be recorded before the Magistrate concerned on Monday.
3. Bagga reached his residence in Delhi late on Friday night, nearly 20 hours after he was detained by Punjab Police from his home in the national capital. Bagga flashed the victory sign upon his arrival and was fed sweets by Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta at his residence.
4."Police officials started dragging Tajinder (Bagga), they didn't allow him to wear his turban, this is against our religious principles. We've asked Punjabi brothers to raise their voices against this. Finally, Tajinder is back, this is the victory of truth," PS Bagga, the father of Tajinder Singh Bagga, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
5. Bagga, who is also the spokesperson of Delhi BJP, has termed his detention by the Punjab police as "illegal" and said that he will keep fighting until Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised for his comments on Kashmiri Pandits.
6. The AAP has claimed that the BJP leader was arrested for trying to stoke communal tension and violence in the border state and rejected the BJP's charge of vendetta.
7. The cat-and-mouse game involving cops from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi began after Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police at 5 am. On their way to Mohali, the team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father.
8. The Haryana police escorted the Punjab police team to a police station in Kurukshetra and detained them. At the same time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down AAP-ruled Punjab's demand that Bagga remain in Haryana instead of being handed over to Delhi cops.
9. Hours later, a team of Delhi police reached Kurukshetra and "rescued" Bagga, who flashed a victory sign as he changed cars. The Delhi police brought Bagga back to the national capital.
10. Delhi police, which reports to the Centre, claimed they were not informed in advance about the arrest. Punjab police have refuted the charge, saying one of their teams has been at a police station in Delhi since last evening.