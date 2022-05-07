OPEN APP
Tajinder Bagga arrest: Mohali court issues new warrant against BJP leader

Tajinder Bagga arrest: Mohali court issues new warrant against BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga speaks to the media at his residence, Janakpuri, in New Delhi on Saturday. Tajinder Bagga reached his residence after being produced before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate in Gurugram. (ANI Photo) (Amit Sharma)Premium
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga speaks to the media at his residence, Janakpuri, in New Delhi on Saturday. Tajinder Bagga reached his residence after being produced before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate in Gurugram. (ANI Photo) (Amit Sharma)
 1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2022, 06:24 PM IST Livemint

  • The developments comes only a day after Bagga was taken into custody from his Janakpuri, Delhi home by the Punjab police

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga faces arrest again as Mohali court issues fresh warrant against him, news agency PTI reported. 

The developments comes only a day after Bagga was taken into custody from his Janakpuri, Delhi home by the Punjab police. In what followed as a prime time drama, the Haryana police had stopped Punjab Police's cavalcade proceeding towards Punjab with Bagga . The cars were stopped at Mohali from where Delhi police took custody of the BJP leader and detained the two Punjab Police officers. 

 Bagga returned to his Jankpuri homes with Delhi police on Friday late night. The Delhi police has been asked to provide him security by a court in Dwarka after the BJP leader expressed concern that a similar incident might occur again. 

The FIR registered against Bagga on 1 April referred to his remarks on 30 March, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

After Friday's show down, the Punjab police approached the Mohali court today and secured his arrest warrant. The Mohali court has ordered Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to be produced before it in connection with a case registered against him on the charges of making provocative statements, and promoting enmity.

