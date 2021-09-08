Taliban unveil new Afghan government

“It is not ‘inclusive’ in any sense of the word. It is a slap in the face to other Afghans and the international community," said Barnett Rubin, a former State Department official and an academic long involved in peace talks with the Taliban who is now a nonresident fellow at the Center on International Cooperation of New York University. “Bottom line: Afghanistan still needs a political settlement, and this government takes the country further away from that objective than before."