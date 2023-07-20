Talks on trade, power, China on the cards as Sri Lanka president visits India

Talks on trade, power, China on the cards as Sri Lanka president visits India2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 05:21 PM IST
China’s presence in the Indian Ocean is likely to feature in talks, given its importance to India. New Delhi has been worried over the presence of Chinese spy vessels, most notably the Yuan Wang-5, which docked in Hambantota port in August 2022 despite Indian objections
New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka are expected to discuss economic connectivity and China during the visit of president Ranil Wickremesinghe, who arrives in New Delhi today. This is Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since taking office after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was swept from power after mass protests in 2022.
