Talks on trade, power, China on the cards as Sri Lanka president visits India

The visit comes even as Sri Lanka continues to grapple with a protracted economic crisis. Inflation remains high at 25.2% despite cooling since January, according to the country’s central bank. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to contract 3.1% in 2023. Millions have been plunged into poverty as the country’s economy has struggled. Wickremesinghe has spent much of his year in office pushing painful economic reforms. His government has raised taxes, hiked interest rates and has also batted for the privatization of state-owned banks and airlines.