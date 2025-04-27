MK Stalin reshuffles Tamil Nadu cabinet ; Senthil Balaji, Ponmudy resign

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has recommended, and Governor RN Ravi has approved, a major reshuffle in the state cabinet following the resignations of two senior ministers, V Senthil Balaji and Dr. K Ponmudy.

The move comes amid mounting political and legal pressures, and is seen as an attempt by the ruling DMK government to restore stability and public confidence ahead of Assembly elections that will take place in 2026.

The reshuffle sees SS Sivasankar being additionally entrusted with the Electricity portfolio, while senior minister S Muthusamy will now also handle Prohibition and Excise.

RS Rajakannappan, previously Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, has been redesignated as the Minister for Forests and Khadi. Furthermore, the Chief Minister has recommended the induction of T Mano Thangaraj, MLA from Padmanabhapuram Assembly Constituency, into the cabinet.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new minister designate is scheduled to take place at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, on Monday, 28 April.

The resignations of Senthil Balaji and Ponmudy have been the subject of considerable attention. Earlier Tamil Nadu Raj havan official rellease has informed that Tamil Nadu ministers Senthil Balaji, Ponmudy had quit MK Stalin-led cabinet. The resignations were accpted by the Tamil Nadu governor.

V Senthil Balaji, who was serving as Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, stepped down following an ultimatum from the Supreme Court. Senthil Balaji had been arrested in June 2023 in connection with a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and was later granted bail by the Supreme Court in September 2024.

However, the apex court raised questions regarding the legitimacy of his resuming office while out on bail, directing him to clarify his position by 28 April. Facing mounting legal and political pressure, Senthil Balaji tendered his resignation.

Dr. K Ponmudy, who held the Forests and Khadi portfolio, resigned after facing widespread criticism for his controversial public remarks, which were deemed derogatory and drew sharp reactions from both the opposition and within the DMK.

Ponmudy's comments, which linked women to Hindu religious practices, led to his removal as DMK Deputy General Secretary and triggered demands for his ouster from the cabinet. The party, keen to avoid further embarrassment, accepted his resignation as part of the reshuffle.