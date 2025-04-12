Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls AIADMK an ‘old bonded slave camp’, says alliance with BJP ‘doomed to fail’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday lashed out at opposition AIADMK, calling it an “an old bonded slave camp” that has surrendered to the BJP.

Advertisement

Reacting to the announcement of the AIADMK and the BJP, Stalin said that the state's opposition party is being coerced by threats by the BJP to implement its conspiracies, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu will give a fitting response.

“Whether the BJP comes alone or with partners, the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to deliver a fitting lesson. To the traitorous alliance that kneels in Delhi without self-respect and tries to pawn Tamil Nadu, the people will give the right response,” he said.

BJP-AIADMK alliance to fail: Stalin AIADMK claims to oppose NEET, the imposition of Hindi, the three-language policy and the Waqf Act and also say that Tamil Nadu’s representation should not be reduced during delimitation, MK Stalin said.

Advertisement

He asked, “Are all these part of the Common Minimum Programme?”

Stalin alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who announced the AIADMK-BJP alliance on Friday, used his press conference to belittle the DML, its government and the chief minister.

“The AIADMK-BJP alliance is doomed to fail. It was the people of Tamil Nadu who handed repeated defeats to this coalition. Now, Shah has reconstituted the same failed alliance,” he said.

MK Stalin said Amit Shah failed to say on what ideological foundation the alliance was formed. Instead, he merely assured that a Common Minimum Programme would be worked out.

The Dravidian party chief said when Shah spoke about corruption while confirming an alliance with AIADMK, the people of Tamil Nadu “would certainly have laughed.”

Advertisement

MK Stalin lashes out at Amit Shah The Tamil Nadu chief minister further lashed out at Shah for “irresponsibly claiming that law and order has deteriorated in Tamil Nadu”.

“This is not Manipur — this is Tamil Nadu. The BJP ruled over a state where more than 250 people were killed in the past 18 months. The Union Home Minister who failed to restore peace there now seeks to disturb peace in a peaceful state like Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“It is precisely because of the law and order maintained here that the state continues to progress in all aspects — a fact confirmed even by union government statistics. Yet, the Union Home Minister irresponsibly tried to incite fear by claiming a breakdown of law and order,” Stalin added.

Advertisement

AIADMK, BJP, and all the alliance parties have decided to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together under the National Democratic Alliance.