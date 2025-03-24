‘We are always there for Muslims’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin criticises AIADMK for supporting Citizenship Amendment Act

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently emphasised the DMK's commitment to protecting Muslim rights, highlighting the party's opposition to policies that target the community. Speaking at an Iftar party hosted by the DMK's minority wing in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, CM Stalin reiterated that the DMK has been a steadfast defender of Muslim interests, particularly against political threats like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The DMK leader also hit out at AIADMK for ‘participated in the Iftar without any guilt or shame’.

What is CAA? The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a law passed by the Indian Parliament in December 2019, which amends the Citizenship Act of 1955. This amendment aims to provide a pathway to Indian citizenship for certain undocumented immigrants from neighboring countries who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The CAA specifically targets Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Critics argue that CAA discriminates against Muslims by excluding them from these provisions, thereby undermining the secular principles of the Indian Constitution. The DMK, led by Stalin, has been vocal in its opposition to the CAA, viewing it as a threat to Muslim rights and national unity.

What was AIADMK's Stance on CAA? The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supported the CAA when it was introduced in Parliament. CM Stalin criticised this stance, stating, "When the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was introduced, the DMK voted against it because the CAA was against the Muslims. But the AIADMK MPs supported it."

Stalin's Criticism of Edappadi K Palaniswami Stalin also targeted former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for his participation in an Iftar party despite his past support for the CAA. Palaniswami had previously downplayed the impact of the CAA on Muslims, claiming that not a single Muslim would be affected by it.

Hitting out at former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for participating in an Iftar party, recently, Stalin said, "Palaniswami had then said not a single Muslim would be affected by CAA... minorities will never forget or forgive him for the betrayal."

"After going against the Muslims during the crisis, he now participated in the Iftar without any guilt or shame," the Chief Minister said.

DMK's Commitment to Muslim Rights “When the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was introduced, the DMK voted against it because the CAA was against the Muslims”, MK Stalin emphasised that DMK would continue to oppose any policy or legislation that targets Muslims.

The DMK's stance is rooted in its historical relationship with the Muslim community, which includes implementing welfare schemes and advocating for their rights.